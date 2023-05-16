WOKING Litter Warriors have come to the rescue of Royal Mail.
Eagle-eyed Warriors volunteer Christine Schmoelzl spotted something glinting amongst the brambles as she worked to help clean up Kestrel Way, the approach to Goldsworth Park Trading Estate.
On closer inspection it proved to be a full set of Peugeot keys tagged GP33. After some rapid checking around, Warriors founder Lauren Horncastle was able to identify them as belonging to Royal Mail – which has a depot on the trading estate – so she left a message for them over the weekend.
“It transpired that the keys had been lost around two weeks earlier and the key ring also had the spare on it,” Lauren said.
“The van concerned had had to be towed to Guildford to have all the locks changed and remote unlock reprogrammed at a potential cost of up to £1,000, which thanks to the prompt action of the Warriors could now be avoided.”
Royal Mail worker Martin Coote said: “We’re very grateful to the Warriors for the return of the keys and it’s certainly saved the company a bundle.”
The Warriors now number well over 300 Facebook and email members and the Kestrel Way litter-pick yielded another 31 bin bags of rubbish – plus the usual car parts and old tyres, together with some rotting carpet and miscellaneous metal items.
The group can be found on Facebook at Woking Litter Warriors (WLW), on Instagram at wokinglitterwarriors or on email at [email protected]