A WOKING author is using her writing to raise awareness of Woking and Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care.
Kerry Gibb, press officer for the charity, has been busy signing copies of her work at the recent opening of a new Sam Beare Bookshop in Egham at The White House, where she autographed copies of her It’s A Kid’s Life series and The Elephant Squad for children and Kayla’s Girls for the mums.
Kerry’s writing career began when, inspired by her four young sons, she decided to write a book for them that would have them laughing out loud.
This quickly grew into a series of five books, the third of which, It’s A Kid’s Life – Double Digits, was a finalist in the IAN Book of the Year Awards in 2018.
Kerry regularly visits schools to talk about her experience as an author and run creative writing workshops as she fulfils her dream of inspiring children and bringing them laughter through her books.
Her most recent book, The Elephant Squad, is a story about young carers.
The positive reaction to the book sparked a desire in Kerry to use her writing to help others and alongside her work as an author she took up her press officer role, in which she takes great pride writing about the patients, families, staff, volunteers and supporters.
“It’s such an amazing place to work,” Kerry said. “The hardest of times bring about the most precious moments and I feel privileged to be able to raise awareness of the hospice through my writing.
“Writing the Inspire magazine is the highlight of my job as it allows me to share amazing stories that can’t help but inspire you.”
Kerry has also written a book for mums called Kayla’s Girls, which was a finalist in the IAN Book of the Year Awards in 2022.
Based on the mum from the It’s A Kid’s Life books, it’s an emotional rollercoaster that follows a journey of friendship to which any mum who has ever experienced “imposter syndrome” will relate.
“It is really important to me to help children find a love of books, so it was great to meet them in person and sign their books,” Kerry added.
“It was lovely to see the mums treating themselves to copies of Kayla’s Girls too.
“And the event was made even more special by the fact I was able to wear both my caps at the same time and support the hospice as an author.“