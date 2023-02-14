DON'T let the heat of a Valentine’s Day encounter turn into a burning situation, advises Surrey Fire & Rescue Service.
Firefighters had some light-hearted words for anyone planning to rustle up a romantic dinner later.
“Please keep an eye on your cooking and make sure to turn off the heat – on your appliances – if you get distracted,” said a spokesman.
“Make sure your smoke alarms are working, and set hearts on fire… not your home.”
The fire service even tweeted out a handy poem for would-be gourmet Valentine’s:
Roses are red, Fire engines are too.
Be careful of kitchen fires. Or we’ll be visiting you!