And on the clash with Phil Parkinson’s side just three days later he said: “Wrexham is a completely different kettle of fish. Wrexham has become, for the teams in the division now, especially at Wrexham, almost a glamour tie. It’s 9,000 [fans] in the ground. They create a very, very big atmosphere and there’s a huge expectation on that team to dominate everyone that goes there and they’ve done that this year.