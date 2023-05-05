Just Stop Oil supporters from Surrey and Hampshire will head to London on Monday to begin a week of slow marching as they demand an end to new UK oil and gas projects.
From Monday, at least 40 Just Stop Oil supporters from the south east will begin slow marching from locations around central London in defiance of new legislation designed to close down protests.
A spokesman said the protesters have vowed to continue their indefinite campaign of civil resistance until the government commits to ending all new oil and gas projects. This will be the third week of continuous disruption in the capital by Just Stop Oil.
One of those planning to slow march, Jo Shippam, 69, said: “All evidence and advice is shouting at the government to grant no more oil licences and it ignores all that and even allows new coal. Insane !
"This government's philosophy is one of unlimited exploitation. I'm doing this because I am sick and tired of a deaf government's lies and deception . It's corrupt and criminal. I'm doing this for my daughter, the next generation and all living creatures. “
A Just Stop Oil Spokesperson said: “Our democracy has been hijacked by zealots who are pursuing extremist economic and governance models that are killing millions.
"The people of the United Kingdom will not stand by as our leaders pursue genocidal policies at the behest of corporate elites.”
According to Just Stop Oil, since its campaign began on April 1, 2022, there have been more than 2,100 arrests and 138 people have spent time in prison.
The spokesman added: “In moments of emergency, we must stand up and be brave, we must stand up for good over evil, life over death, right over wrong. Just Stop Oil protesters will be on a slow march from midday, every Saturday, at Parliament Square until we win.”