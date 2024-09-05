In recognition of World Homeless Day on October 10 a charity in Woking is holding an open day to raise awareness.
York Road Project’s resource centre is opening its doors to the community. From 10.30am to 1pm it is inviting you to visit the centre, learn about its vital work and discover how it is supporting people experiencing homelessness in Woking.
Homelessness is a critical issue that affects many in the community and World Homeless Day serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by those without stable housing.
The open day is an opportunity to meet the team, see the facilities, and gain insight into the services on offer to those in need. You’ll also hear about the positive impact it’s making through personal stories from individuals whose lives have been transformed by the charity’s work.
Adam said: “I am so grateful to have the Resource Centre, whenever I attend, I am always welcomed with a smile and nothing is too much trouble, I don't know where I would be without their ongoing support.”
The event is open to all, and refreshments will be provided. There will also be a tombola, with all proceeds supporting the project’s programs.
Join the charity at 30 Goldsworth Rd to learn more about how people can work together to make a difference. Whether you’re interested in volunteering, donating, or simply learning more, your involvement can help York Road Project continue supporting those in need. The volunteers can’t wait to meet you!