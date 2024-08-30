The Outcast Band will be joined at the Fiery Bird live music venue by Billy Liberator and The Orbiteers plus Stone Dog, DJ Ed-Liner and compere Andy Clark for a fundraiser for Woking Community Furniture on Friday, 22 November.
Tickets are £12 plus booking fee in advance from www.fierybirdvenue.org.uk, or £14 on the door (doors 7.30pm).
The Outcast Band are a high-energy roots-rock band originally from the Hampshire/Surrey borders. They have played over 500 shows with audiences from London to Berlin and at festivals including Glastonbury and Guilfest.
The charity also provides valuable work skills and offers experience and support to the long-term unemployed and disadvantaged in the community through various work experience opportunities.