To help protect the canal and to keep its users safe, in April 2021, Surrey Police, in collaboration with Woking Borough Council, Neighbourhood Watch, Basingstoke Canal Authority and the Basingstoke Canal Society, launched Canal Watch, an initiative where community volunteers, through either undertaking specific patrols or their general use of the canal towpath, reported any suspicious incidents, anti-social behaviour or degradation of the towpath to the police or relevant authority.