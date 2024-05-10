The Basingstoke Canal provides a vital green space amenity for residents of the borough and visitors alike to enjoy.
To help protect the canal and to keep its users safe, in April 2021, Surrey Police, in collaboration with Woking Borough Council, Neighbourhood Watch, Basingstoke Canal Authority and the Basingstoke Canal Society, launched Canal Watch, an initiative where community volunteers, through either undertaking specific patrols or their general use of the canal towpath, reported any suspicious incidents, anti-social behaviour or degradation of the towpath to the police or relevant authority.
If you are a user of the canal and/or its towpath and would like to be involved in helping look after this vital amenity, and are interested in joining Canal Watch, please contact [email protected], noting Canal Watch in the subject field.
An officer involved with Canal Watch will be in touch with further information.