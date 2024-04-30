The award-winning production of global phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar will visit Woking from Monday, June 3 to Saturday, June 8 as part of its UK tour.
Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production was reimagined by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.
Jesus Christ Superstar’s iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.
Producer David Ian said: “I am thrilled to be taking this award-winning production to the New Victoria Theatre. Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has created a fresh and bold new version of a beloved classic which will enthral both longtime fans and delight those seeing it for the first time.”