The former Chancellor has officially opened a new home care company in Surrey.
MP Jeremy Hunt for Godalming and Ash, was guest of honour at the launch of SureCare Guildford & Woking. The event took place at Godalming United Church on October 18 and was attended by more than 60 people.
Speeches included a care worker about why she loves her job and the daughter of a mum cared for by the company.
Mr Hunt said: “It was wonderful to hear the stories of Debbie Nelson whose mother Madeline is thriving now she has the right support at home as well as a fantastic carer called Jessica whose care and pride in her work shone through.”
The home care service recently secured its registration with the Care Quality Commission. As well as domiciliary care, it offers live-in care, respite care, dementia care and complex care.
Senior carer Jessica Healing shared her story, she was born deaf and started working in the care industry, shortly before she had a life-changing cochlear implant 10 years ago.
She said: “When I first went into care work, I knew I wanted to do something that involved looking after people, but I wasn’t sure If I was able to do this, because of my deafness. I thought this would limit my chances as a carer and be a hindrance for the clients.
“I found this to be the opposite of my expectations. I had the advantage of understanding what it is like to have a limitation and clients felt more at ease knowing someone understood their own constraints. I love that I can help clients feel comfortable and well looked after in the care I give.”
SureCare is one of the UK’s fastest growing care companies with branches and franchises around the UK.