Hundreds of visitors made their way to the ever-popular Christmas Fair on the village green at Ripley on Sunday.
Brimming with Yuletide cheer, they braved the chilly weather to shop for all things festive from the dozens of stalls crammed with stocking fillers, crafts, specialist and designer goods, food and beverages.
Entertainment was provided by Ripley’s very own songstress Emily-Louise Tomlins, who delivered another charismatic performance, members of the Rock Choir hit all the right notes, and there were fairground rides and Santa to entertain young and old.
Tickets for the Christmas raffle sold faster than ever, with generous prizes donated by many local businesses including The Talbot, Café Beirut and Surrey Distillers.
The Christmas lights strung high above the High Street glowed brightly as the event drew to a close at dusk.
Ripley parish councillor Sarah Gill said: “Our Christmas fair, in its new home on the green, funds the beautiful Christmas lights that bring festive cheer to residents and visitors of the village.
“We would like to give a huge thank you to all those volunteers who have assisted with planning and setting up the event, marshalling, selling raffle tickets, and providing Christmas entertainment on the day.
“We are also extremely grateful to the local businesses who generously sponsor the event and provide the wonderful raffle prizes. We hope everyone enjoys Ripley’s festive lights and wish everyone a peaceful and merry Christmas.”