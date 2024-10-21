Residents at a nursing and dementia care home in Woking have been competing against others in a monthly challenge.
Bernard Sunley residents and clients from the Woking Day Care Service are both run by Friends of the Elderly. The groups have been going head to head in their monthly Challenge Cup game of Family Fortunes.
Each month, the care teams recreate the iconic family TV game show and it has become quite competitive. The teams work together to correctly answer as many of the open-ended survey questions as possible, with the winning team taking the Challenge Cup.
“The Family Fortunes Challenge is actually a great reminiscing activity for the clients and residents,” said Fran Simpson, manager at Woking Day Care.
“The residents and clients remember the original Family Fortunes with much affection and often natter about Bob Monkhouse, Max Bygraves and Les Dennis and the other shows they remember them hosting.”
The much loved family game show originally aired from 1980 to 2002 on ITV. When it returned in 1987, it was hosted by Les Dennis until 2002. A celebrity version followed from 2006 to 2015 with Gino D’Acampo taking over as host when the programme came back in 2020.
Currently, the Bernard Sunley Team is on top of the Challenge Cup leaderboard.
Monika Ahmed, an activity coordinator at the care home, added: “The Bernard Sunley Team won’t sit on their laurels. They don’t want to hand over the Challenge Cup. Roll on the next game and may the best team win.”