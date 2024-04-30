There will be reduced South Western Railway (SWR) services – and no services at all on certain lines – next week because of industrial action.
On Monday, May 6, the Early May Bank Holiday, a revised service will operate across the SWR network because of a ban on overtime working by the ASLEF union.
Engineering work will also take place with line closures in the Aldershot, Reading, Salisbury and Winchester areas leading to further service changes.
On Tuesday, May 7, a significantly reduced service will run on a limited number of lines due to strike action by the ASLEF union. Large parts of the network – including the Alton and Portsmouth lines – will be closed and trains will only run between:
- Basingstoke and Salisbury
- London Waterloo and Basingstoke
- London Waterloo and Feltham via Twickenham
- London Waterloo and Guildford via Woking
- London Waterloo and Woking
There will be no services to stations such as Farnham, Bentley, Alton, Haslemere, Liphook, Liss, Petersfield, Southampton Central, Portsmouth Harbour, Windsor & Eton Riverside, Reading or Exeter St Davids. There will also be no service on the Island Line.
Trains will only run between 7am and 7pm. There will be no services outside of these times.
Customers are advised to only travel if their journeys are absolutely necessary. If customers must travel, they should check before they travel using SWR journey planners.
From Wednesday, May 8 to Saturday, May 11, the overtime ban will again mean a revised service across the SWR network.
Engineering work will also take place on Saturday, May 11, with a line closure between Ascot and Reading and altered train services in the Ash and Havant areas.
A South Western Railway spokesperson said: “We are sorry to announce that, due to a ban on overtime working by the ASLEF union, along with planned engineering work, there will be disruption on the Early May Bank Holiday, Monday 6 May. A revised service will operate across our network so it is important that customers check before they travel.
“Strike action will take place the following day, Tuesday 7 May, and we are asking customers to only travel if their journeys are absolutely necessary. We will run a significantly reduced service with large parts of our network closed, and trains will only run between 7am and 7pm.
“The overtime ban will then continue from Wednesday 8 to Saturday 11 May which will again mean a revised service. Engineering work will take place on Saturday 11 leading to further service changes, so once again, we are encouraging customers to check before travelling.
“We are very sorry for the disruption that this industrial action will cause and are very thankful for our customers' continued patience.”
Strike action will impact other train operators on different days during the industrial action period. Customers are advised to check their whole journey before travelling between Monday, May 6 and Saturday, May 11.