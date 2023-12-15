Balloon artists from around the world have re-created London landmarks and festive scenes out of more than 125,000 balloons to raise funds for five Surrey charities including Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Challengers and Farnham Youth Choir.
The Big Balloon Build is taking place at Charterhouse Club at Charterhouse School in Godalming, and is open to the public today (Friday), Saturday and Sunday.
More than 75 of the world’s top balloon artists have created the iconic sights of London, an enchanting elf village and life-size reindeer ushering Santa across the winter sky entirely out of biodegradable balloons in just four days.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the charity partners: Action for Children, Challengers, Farnham Youth Choir, The Meath Epilepsy Charity, and Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care.
“This is the first time we will have worked to support multiple local charities, which means a great deal to the Guildford community,” said Stuart Davies, director of the Build Balloon Build.
“More than half of our balloon artists are traveling from countries outside the U.K. to help make a difference through the joy of balloons. It will be the biggest balloon installation to have even been done in the United Kingdom.”
Santa will be there too on the Friday and Saturday, so are Christmas carollers and other musical attractions. From tasty treats to spectacular special guests, it promises a festive feast for all senses.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
- Friday, December 15 – 2.30pm to 7pm. General admission + Santa!
- Saturday, December 16 – 10am to 7pm. General admission + Santa!
- Sunday, December 17 – 10am to 1pm. General admission.
General admission tickets are £12 for adults, £10 for kids. Children under two are free if the child is in a stroller. Santa/Snow Princess require a special ticket and there is an additional cost for event extras. Buy tickets here.
Only a few locations are chosen each year to host the Big Balloon Build. The event originally started in the U.K. in 2017 but has been held in the US for the past two years.
Amy Brown, owner of Peanut Balloons in Surrey, has been working to bring this international event back to the UK.
She will be joined by 75-plus balloon artists from around the US, Canada, and the UK.
“I'm thrilled to introduce the Big Balloon Build to my home county. It's a wonderful opportunity to illuminate the endless possibilities of balloons while, most importantly, raising funds and awareness for some of our cherished local charities,” said Brown.
“I’ve been passionately involved with The Big Balloon Build since 2017, and every build just gets better. These unique events are a symbol of hope, reminding us of the extraordinary impact we can make when we come together to support those in need.”
Committed to sustainable practices, the Big Balloon Build only uses natural, biodegradable materials, sourced from Rainforest Alliance CertifiedTM plantations. Gemar Balloons, a leading manufacturer of 100 per cent bio-based rubber balloons, is donating all 125,000-plus balloons to the cause and PremiumConwin, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality balloon inflators and ecofriendly balloon accessories, will provide all equipment to power this amazing balloon wonderland.