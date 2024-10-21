Inspired by his favourite film, the Michael Caine version of The Italian Job, Phil Mires started dealing in classic Minis during the pandemic in 2021 at the age of 26.
Three years on and he has notched up more than 70 sales totalling around £1million.
Phil, from Ottershaw, had already made hundreds of thousands of pounds from his online antiques and collectables business, which he started 10 years ago aged just 19, but it was his love of the Mini that helped him realise his true ambition.
Now a recognised authority in classic Minis, he focuses on limited edition, rare and highly sought-after examples.
“Most of my buyers are collectors and enthusiasts, as well as people reminiscing about learning to drive in a classic Mini, or fondly remembering a Mini a relative once owned,” says Phil.
“Prospective buyers contact me with their desired specification and budget, and I inform them when a potentially suitable Mini arrives in stock. I’ve constantly got quality examples in the pipeline.”
The great thing about classic Minis is that parts are predominantly cheap and readily available, says Phil. “Thanks to their ingenious design, they are surprisingly spacious within – I should know, I’m 6ft 4in,” he adds.
“I fondly remember my mum’s black Mini Mayfair, named ‘Matilda’, from when I was a child. It was a shame when she sold it, she’d created a sense of personality for it. This is something that resonates among most Mini owners, they are almost part of the family, like a faithful pet.
“The Minis I sell are typically between £12,000-30,000 but as with anything collectable the rarer it is the more desirable it becomes.”
This year marks the 65th anniversary of the Mini, which first rolled off the Longbridge production line in 1959.