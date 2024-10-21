It has been, for some 80 years, a place to train pilots. Not just for their Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL) but to fly commercial and military aircraft. To quote Fairoaks Airport: an Illustrated History by Michael G. Jones: “Fair Oaks played a significant part in the ab initio training of Royal Air Force and Overseas Air Force personnel from 1937 until the end of WWII in 1945. It continued providing practice for RAF Reserve personnel until 1953.”