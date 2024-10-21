Electric Circuit
Having lived in the same house all my life I have lived with the fact that Fair Oaks, as it used to be written, is not far from my home. My mother worked there during the war.
But it has grown from the pre-war Busman's Flying Club, and more people moved into the area and settled down under the Fairoaks circuit, so there was more aircraft noise and more people. Many of those people started to complain about the noise.
The importance of the airfield should not be lost: a pre-war owner, Col Strange, used to fly from the Fair Oaks airstrip to and from his place of work on the Isle of Wight – a convenient commute.
It has been, for some 80 years, a place to train pilots. Not just for their Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL) but to fly commercial and military aircraft. To quote Fairoaks Airport: an Illustrated History by Michael G. Jones: “Fair Oaks played a significant part in the ab initio training of Royal Air Force and Overseas Air Force personnel from 1937 until the end of WWII in 1945. It continued providing practice for RAF Reserve personnel until 1953.”
Now there is a part solution to those who complain about noise, particularly from those living beneath the circuit.
There is a new aircraft flying the circuit but you may not notice it. It is quiet. It is electric.
The first time I got airborne it was from Fairoaks in 1957 in a locally owned Aeronca aircraft. People joked that if you thought you heard a flying lawnmower it was Bill Cobbett's Aeronca.
The Pipistrel Velis Electro is an all electric-powered aircraft designed for pilot training and day Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations. It has a fully certified electric engine that produces 57.6 kW of power from a 345 VDC electric system, has noise levels of only 60 decibel (dB), a maximum altitude of 12,000 ft, and a useful load of 376lb.
The Pipistrel is powered by a 22kWh battery allowing 45-minute training sorties with a recharge time between flights of under an hour.
Don't envisage the aircraft running out of puff and unable to get back to Fairoaks – an EV could possibly pull in to a lay-by and await the AA or RAC.
But there are 14 airfields around the UK with resident electric-powered aircraft and Fairoaks is just the latest.
Aerovolt, specialists in smart charging for electric aircraft, have deployed, or are in the throes of deploying, charging points at 36 UK airfields and airports from the south coast to the Isle of Man and beyond.
I tried to find out how loud 60 dB sounds – it would seem it is slightly quieter than a dishwasher.
My source has lawnmower at about 90 dB, so quieter than that first flight of mine in the Aeronca.
Not much more than normal conversation, as long as that conversation does not have to compete with aircraft noise – the sort of aircraft noise to which we have become accustomed.
At + 85 dB it is recommended you use ear muffs to protect your hearing. Personal stereo on max is rated at 105 dB – well above ear muff requirement and even louder than a power drill.
A crying baby can trump that – well, we knew that, didn't we!
As reported in last week's issue, Dr Al Pinkerton was the first MP to fly in the electric machine. He became MP for Surrey Heath this year so his constituency includes Fairoaks.
He told me he is no relation to John Pinkerton, the Basingstoke Canal engineer, although he can claim relationship to the Pinkerton's National Detective Agency. That may be useful in Westminster with ongoing shenanigans. Is shenanigan plural of politician?
He commended the partners for bringing electric aviation to the airport and in doing so encouraging more young people to experience next-generation, clean-tech aviation.
"Exciting, innovative and sustainable developments like this all help add to the argument to preserve Fairoaks as an airport," he said. "There is huge pressure everywhere in the UK for new housing – 350% more new housing identified for Surrey Heath alone.
“This airport, active since the mid-1930s, serving as RAF Fairoaks during WWII, is a vital community asset engaged in various fixed wing and helicopter flying today. It is home to many local aviation related businesses and the film industry."
The housing question is very important, but not for this page, at least not at this moment.
Apart from the comparative quietness of the Pipistrel there is the considerable benefit that its introduction as a training aircraft will bring, meaning that pilots can learn to fly not just more quietly, but more cleanly and in an altogether more environmentally friendly way.
And those living beneath the Fairoaks circuit will be able to continue their conversations without having to raise their voices – unless the baby is crying.
And Another ...
About one mile south of Fairoaks is the home of another electric vehicle of which Woking should be proud.
For some years now Green MotorSport has been working on the research and development of electric cars. Not just your increasingly common EV but sports cars.
As with all vehicles one problem is fuel. I guess if we went back to genuine horse power there would be a dearth of oats.
These sports cars run on lithium batteries and the battery pack and charger are expensive to put it mildly.
Their Razor cars have done very well in tests. Entry in the WAVE competition would greatly enhance the company but the 2020 meeting was, for obvious seasons – Covid – cancelled.
WAVE is an unofficial rally dedicated to electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes and makes and is European based.
The Razor is a road-legal trike now fully MSVA approved. The body of the Razor is manufactured from lightweight GRP. This is bonded, at the factory, to a galvanized steel backbone chassis to ensure perfect alignment of the two.
Once inside the E Razor it feels surprisingly spacious for such a small car and all round visibility is excellent.
All electrical switches for lights, wipers, horn etc. are on the dash alongside the paddle gearshift. I have been sent a lot of information on the Razor and other electric vehicles but it is simpler to suggest that you check out www.greenmotorsport.com
They have been around since 2001 and hope to update their works. Interested in putting Woking on the map for all the right reasons? Contact Gordon Foat of Green MotorSport Limited, [email protected] or www.greenmotorsport.com
Eat up, speak up
It just happens that recently I have eaten out and mentioned the eateries on this page.
Would I have given those eateries space if I had not enjoyed them? No. If they had been really bad I would have told the HQ management.
If they had been just slightly failing I would have told them at the time. It is quite usual for the staff to enquire whether the diner has enjoyed “the experience” of eating at that venue.
That, I think, is the time to let them know, tactfully and discreetly, that, no: the glass was not clean; the lighting too harsh (or insufficient), the music was too loud or whatever the reasonably small, and reversible, gripe may be.
I have done this in the past and been thanked for pointing out the small faults.
I saw on social media that someone thinks that neither good nor bad comments should be posted. I disagree and believe that positive comments should be aired.
Unfortunately good news travels more slowly than bad news and a single negative comment, made in public, can harm the reputation of a venue when the problem was down to staff shortage; inexperienced new staff – brought in due to short staffing; a lack of ingredients which could be down to many legitimate causes; or some other non-recurring problem.
So, if you didn't enjoy your meal don't keep your mouth shut but do let the right people know so you can return and enjoy the food as you had hoped you would.
Old School Tie
They were Shaftesbury Young People but now they are Old Boys. They attended the Bisley Boys School, which closed in 1959 and they will be welcome at the 150th Anniversary Celebration of the opening of the School's Chapel in 1874, which is now Bisley Village Hall.
I understand that a bust of Lord Shaftesbury, the great reformer, will preside silently but there will be plenty of memories vocalised there on Sunday 27 October from 1pm. There will be displays and items from the archives to encourage those memories.
Neighbourhood Watch (NhW) are urging us to take extra care of our homes and belongings now the evenings are drawing in. The clocks go back on 27 October.
Remember that your home insurance could be invalid if you “just pop out” without locking up.
Obviously keep valuables out of sight of anyone glancing in your widow – or through your letterbox. Keep keys out of sight.
I well remember the glee of someone who, having locked himself out, managed to hook his keys from the hall table via the letterbox and a fishing rod he kept in the shed.
I pointed out that if he could do it, so could a thief. And he had a high hedge at the front of his house.
Years ago the police advised me to cut my hedge much lower so that my front door was not hidden from the road. You may even get a call from the NhW – be certain it is they!
NhW are looking at houses which appear to be empty and advising householder to make them look as though someone is at home.
Just go on to the street and look at your house with the eye of someone who would like to get in.
And whilst on the pavement, do have a look at your hedge – make sure it does not overhang the pavement, please.