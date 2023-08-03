BYFLEET is one of three Surrey sites chosen to provide purpose-built housing to support people with learning disabilities or autism and to help them lead active and fulfilling lives in the community.
Backed by an investment of £24 million, the three developments, which will also be at Horley and Cobham, will between them provide housing for 44 residents who will be supported to gain independence and daily living skills.
Planning permission has been granted for the three sites – and with Morgan Sindall Construction lined up to build them, construction is expected to get under way early next year.
The three developments – at the site of the former Manor School in Byfleet, the former Coveham Hostel in Cobham and the former Horley Library – are expected to be ready in 2025.
Mark Nuti, Surrey County Council’s cabinet member for adults and health, said: “We’ve reached a significant milestone on the first three of our planned new housing schemes for people with support needs.
“With support from trained staff, residents will be able to make choices in their lives, access more opportunities and play an active part in their communities, whether through volunteering, paid work or other activity of their choosing.”
Architects’ images show how the housing developments could look. They will be homely rather than institutional and include shared spaces such as landscaped gardens. Support workers will provide care and support tailored to people’s needs. Each development will include self-contained, one-bedroom apartments.