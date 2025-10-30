A teenage politician from Byfleet hopes to “raise young people’s voices” with a poignant World War Two speech at the Houses of Parliament.
Alex Nurton has been given the honour of reciting the WWII memorial speech when Youth Parliament has its annual House of Commons sitting next Thursday, writes Ella Collis.
The 17-year-old has a personal connection to the conflict as his great grandfather fought in the war.
His “happy story about a sad time in our history” tells the emotional tale of how his relative was reunited with a precious photo of his fiancée against the odds while in action.
Alex said: “At the start of the Second World War my great granddad joined the army and not long after found himself across the English Channel in France.
“He wasn’t allowed to take much but he did have a small photo of his fiancée who was waiting for him back home.
“In the rush of moving he left the photograph in the tent – for him this was a symbol of his safe life at home and a reminder of what he was fighting for.”
Amazingly, his brother was moved to the same base – and even the same bed – shortly afterwards and kept it safe throughout the war.
Alex said that being able to share the story with his nan, who will be watching from home, is an opportunity that “means the world” to him.
The teenager hopes his speech will encourage people to “learn from history and have the courage to hope again” during hard times.
Alex learned about Youth Parliament UK after joining Surrey Youth Cabinet in November 2022 and was successfully elected the following March. He is one of the six members of Youth Parliament for Surrey and Chair of UKYP’s pioneering Votes at 16 campaign.
