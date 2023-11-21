PATIENTS and NHS staff will soon have direct access by bus from Woking to Ashford Hospital.
The change, which will begin on December 4, is an extension to the current 446 service which runs from Monday to Saturday.
Simon Marshall, director of finance for the hospitals trust, said: “These changes have been developed in partnership with White Bus and Jonathan Lord MP.
“It will help provide better access to hospital sites and benefit our staff travelling to and from work and between our hospital sites.
‘‘The changes also support the trust’s travel and green plans by reducing the number of cars on the road.
“The extended service also increases the accessibility of Ashford Hospital. We also hope that this will assist with our recruitment by widening the bus catchment area to Hatton Cross.”
Simon Rowland, chief executive officer, White Bus, said: “We are very pleased to announce the 446 service’s extension. We have also increased service frequency between Woking and Staines corridor, running approximately every 30 minutes Mondays to Fridays.
“The Saturday timetable now incorporates several services to Ashford Hospital.”
Mr Lord said: “I am delighted to have secured this fantastic new direct bus service.
‘‘Over 3,000 local people backed my petition and campaign for this service and it will be of huge benefit to many thousands more.
‘‘I want to say a massive thank you and well done to the trust and to White Bus.’’