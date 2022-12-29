HORSELL Runners warmed up for Christmas with a fancy dress Reindeer Run on Christmas Eve.
The 3.5-mile route, in and around Horsell, is laid out in the rough shape of a reindeer.
The fun run begins and ends at Heather Farm Café on Horsell Common, with the fun element enhanced by fancy dress.
“We've been doing this event every year since 2016, apart from lockdown, and it seems a nice way to jog along before the festivities begin,” said Horsell Runner Geoff Lay.
“We had about 34 do the run this year.
“Horsell Runners are a group of social runners who meet up on Saturday mornings, for the Breakfast Club, on Sunday mornings, for the Duvet Club, and on Wednesday evenings in and around Horsell.
“We usually have anywhere between 10 and 30 runners at any particular run, and as a group we have been running together for about 12 years.”
For more information, visit www.horsellrunners.org.
See more pictures of the Reindeer Run in the 5 January edition of the News & Mail, out next week.