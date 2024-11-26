Horsell Lodge Care Home is celebrating a double win and three top 10 finalists at the recent Great British Care Awards.
More than 1,000 entries were received for the South East region final, with Horsell Lodge enjoying more success than any other individual care home.
The home was placed in the top 10 for Care Team, Night Shift Care Team, End of Life Care, and Newcomer to Care. It was awarded first place in the Hospitality Team and Dignity in Care Person of the Year.
The event was attended by more than 700 people and hosted by James "Arg" Argen from The Only Way Is Essex.
Entries for the Horsell Lodge team included written testimonials from colleagues, families and residents. Event organisers reviewed the thousand-plus applications from care homes across the region, selecting a final 10 in each category to be judged by the panel.
Jack Philipou, who was at the event representing the lodge’s hospitality team, said: "I was nervous as ours was one of the last categories to be announced, but I was so proud when we were announced as overall winners."
Denise Davies, who won the Dignity Person of the Year award, added: “Very often these awards are won by the front of house team such as nurses and carers who of course do a wonderful job.
“As a head housekeeper, I was delighted to be shortlisted but didn’t expect for a second that I would win so I’m surprised and delighted! The award is very much one for my whole housekeeping team."
After winning the regional awards, Jack and Denise now go through to the grand final in March next year.
Julie Bignall, home manager, said: “To have had five departments shortlisted and two overall winners is a testament to the incredible work my wonderful team does every day.”