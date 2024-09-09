The club is proud to select a charity each year and is always grateful for the generosity of its club members. The club captain and volunteers organise many events during the course of the bowling season, including quiz nights and various other bowling events, so that the chosen charity can benefit.
Members never fail to produce a worthwhile sum each year and this year’s recipient has been the club’s chosen charity for the last two years.
Roger Tapley, the 2023 club captain, along with club president Miles Harvey, recently travelled to Redhill Aerodrome and presented Rachel Oxberry, Surrey community fundraiser, with a cheque for £1,106.16 as a result of the club’s fundraising activities for that year.
They were then given a presentation and a tour around the aerodrome, which explained the invaluable work done by dispatchers, doctors, paramedics, pilots, non-clinical teams, trustees and volunteers, all of those who are united in saving lives and ensuring the best possible patient outcomes.
The Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex crew are on call 24/7, 365 days a year.
With annual running costs of some £18.8 million and an area covering around 7,500 sq km, it is clear to see why every donation helps – about 88% of the service’s income comes from fundraising and donations.