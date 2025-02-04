Homebase has announced that The Range will take over its store in Woking - but there is no news on the future of Farnham’s Homebase.
CDS Superstores, the parent company of The Range and Wilko, has confirmed the next batch of openings for its new stores following the acquisition of the Homebase brand and up to 70 stores.
Following previous announcements to launch nine former Homebase stores across the country as The Range superstores, the retailer announced three additional locations today in Woking, Penge and Leighton Buzzard. These will open on February 7.
The new stores will follow The Range’s dog-friendly initiative, allowing well-behaved four-legged shoppers in store as long as they are kept on a lead.
CDS plans to open up to ten new superstores per month, with a goal of transforming up to 70 Homebase locations into this new format and securing up to 1,600 jobs throughout 2025. The Range has prioritised retaining and transferring staff from the acquired Homebase locations.
Alex Simpkin - chief executive of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, Wilko and Homebase - said: "We’re fully committed to retaining the best of Homebase’s heritage while introducing the broader product range and value that customers expect from us as The Range.
“While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade throughout the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format, with 12 launches confirmed for this year already.”