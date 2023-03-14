THE Indian community of Woking came together last weekend to celebrate Holi at a Holi Colour Play event organised by the Surrey Hindu Cultural Association (SHCA).
Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is among India’s largest festivals and marks the end of winter season and the beginning of spring.
The festival involves two main rituals, the lighting of a bonfire an evening before the main Holi morning when people get together in a fun celebration where they apply colour to each other, and relish special sweets made for the occasion.
“Holi is a celebration of winter giving way to spring, an opportune transition which encourages us to drop all that doesn’t serve us any longer, signified by the lighting of the bonfire. The colours reflect mother nature in bloom. It is a true community event,” said Ritesh Aswaney, trustee and communications manager at the SHCA.
“This year saw the celebration of our Holi celebrations after a pandemic induced interruption for the past couple of years. It was like a quick trip to India.”
Hundreds of people turned up in the Bandstand area of Woking Park to participate in colour play and dance to popular Bollywood songs dedicated to the festival.
Although forecast to be a rainy day, the sun made its way through the clouds and provided a perfect backdrop for the colourful celebrations after a long week of extremely cold weather – including snowfall in Woking on 8th March, the actual day of the festival.
SHCA’s event also included a Holi mela, meaning a fair, organised at the Scouts Hall near the leisure centre, with various stalls including Indian street food and desserts, arts and craft and even a Karaoke stand where local MP Jonathan Lord was seen singing We are the Champions and Bollywood numbers with equal fervour.
“It has been absolutely great to join the Hindu community for the celebration,” he said. “Lots of fantastic food and, if you’re really unlucky, you also saw me trying to do some Karaoke. But it’s great to see the community come together for this wonderful celebration and it has been great to join everyone.”
Twelve-year-old Naina and thirteen-year-old Sathvika set up a tattoo and nail paint stall.
“We earned £61 which we will be donating to Iskcon and Slough temple,” the girls told News & Mail.
Woking High School’s Akshara Kotry set up a cupcake and snack stall along with her mother and said that she wanted to donate any money earned through sales to the SHCA.