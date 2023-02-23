HOEBRIDGE Golf Centre and its owner, BGL (Burhill Group Limited), were recognised with prestigious accolades at the 2022 Member Experience Awards.
Hoebridge Golf Centre in Old Woking was named as the Most Improved Golf Club of the Year, owing to the commitment the club has shown to continually improving its member offering, and the Surrey-based BGL Group were proud winners of the hotly contested Golf Operator of the Year Award.
“We couldn’t be prouder to receive this fantastic industry award,” said Sarah Blunden, general manager of Hoebridge Golf Centre. “Our team work hard every day to ensure that we are constantly delivering the best experience to our members and guests, and this accolade reflects that.
“Our courses manager, Barry Gardner, and his team have worked tirelessly to ensure that all three of our courses are presented beautifully throughout the year. We’re always looking for ways to improve conditions and standards both across the golf courses and in the clubhouse.
“We’ve put a lot of focus on communication, with regular newsletters to members offering key updates on what’s going on. We also listen to our members to find out what is truly important to them.
“This culture of listening and understanding what our members view as important, is crucial to us continuing our development. The whole team work hard for each other and for our guests, and we hope that this fun and caring atmosphere makes everybody feel welcome at Hoebridge,” she added.
Colin Mayes, CEO of BGL, said: “We are constantly striving to improve the offering at our golf sites around the country by making continuous investments in all areas of the businesses.
“Our general managers also do a fantastic job of implementing bespoke strategies at their venues and leading their teams in a way that is conducive to ever-improving member satisfaction.”
For more information on Hoebridge Golf Centre, visit www.hoebridgegc.co.uk or call 01483 722611.