Plans of a Surrey garden that were unearthed recently, will be on display in Woking this weekend for everyone to see.
Designs by the renowned Gertrude Jekyll have been donated to Surrey History Centre and will be featured on site as part of an archive treasures exhibition this Saturday, March 8.
Jekyll (1843-1932) is celebrated as one of the greatest English garden designers. Though she described herself as an ‘artist-gardener,’ she was also a painter, embroiderer, interior designer, author, and photographer. As an early exponent of the Arts and Crafts Movement in Surrey, her legacy includes significant garden plans, watercolours, photographs, and publications, all held at centre.
The newly unearthed plans, detailing the garden at Warren Hurst in Ashtead, were thought to be lost but were discovered inside a copy of Richard Bisgrove’s book, The Gardens of Gertrude Jekyll. They were returned to a former property owner, who brought them to the attention of the Surrey Gardens Trust.
Sarah Dickinson, chair of Surrey Gardens Trust, said: “It is a rare moment when lost Gertrude Jekyll plans come to light. These are working drawings, the tools of her trade. They enhance our understanding of Jekyll’s garden design practice. They narrate a moment in history, the Summer of 1914, when a Jekyll design and its planting is being implemented.
“We are transported to Jekyll’s desk and witness her tenacity as she responds to questions from the architect who is overseeing the planting of this garden. Surrey Gardens Trust is equally thrilled to be part of this revelation and to support the preservation and presentation of these unique documents.”
The discovery of these two plans is important. While other plans of Warren Hurst exist in the Gertrude Jekyll Collection at the University of California, Berkeley, and can be accessed through the Surrey Gardens Trust website, these newly found plans offer more detailed evidence of Jekyll’s work.
One plan is a tracing made by the house architect, Percy Leeds, to communicate with Jekyll. He wrote notes on it, asking her questions about planting and plant sourcing, and she responded with her own instructions. The other plan is a rough pencil copy of one of Jekyll’s detailed herbaceous border designs, given to the architect for reference.
Together, these plans show that the garden project was active in July 1914, just before World War I began. They capture the creative exchange between Jekyll and the architect as they brought her designs to life. These documents offer a fascinating insight into Jekyll’s methods and types of plants and shrubs, confirming that the garden was fully planted.
The centre’s conservator, with funding from the Surrey Gardens Trust, has meticulously conserved the garden plans. The conservation process included surface cleaning, light humidification and flattening to remove creases, and repairing torn or fragile areas using wheat starch paste and Japanese paper. Once conserved, the plans will be mounted on sturdy boards and protected in archival polyester sleeves.