South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has recorded a 73.7 per cent flu vaccination rate among its front-line staff – one of the highest recorded in the NHS.
That is almost double the national average for front-line health care workers for NHS trusts and GP practices, which stands at 37.8 per cent.
A SECAmb spokesperson said: “This highlights SECAmb’s commitment to protecting colleagues and patients from the serious impact of seasonal flu.”
SECAmb’s proactive approach focused on making vaccinations accessible for staff, using peer vaccinators to deliver jabs directly in the workplace.
The trust’s coffee voucher for a jab initiative added a small but appreciated incentive, while the use of a business intelligence platform to record the uptake enabled real-time tracking that helped identify and support areas with lower uptake quickly and effectively.
Adrian Hogan, the trust’s head of infection prevention control, said: “We’re extremely proud to be one of the top performing trusts for flu vaccination uptake among our front-line staff.
“Achieving a 73.7 per cent uptake is a testament to the collaborative effort across the trust and our focus on making vaccination as accessible and engaging as possible.
“By using data to guide our efforts and bringing vaccines closer to where our people work, we’ve been able to protect more of our workforce and the communities we serve.”
The high uptake comes at a crucial time, as NHS services continue to face significant pressures over the winter months and flu cases pose increased risks to vulnerable people.
The SECAmb spokesperson added: “As the trust prepares for another flu vaccination season, SECAmb is proud to be among the top performing trusts to deliver an effective model for flu vaccinations and remains committed to protecting its staff and the patients it serves.”
