RESIDENTS are being asked to show their creative side and put forward names for five new buildings at the Botanical Place development in West Byfleet.
The Botanical Place scheme, being built by long-standing retirement community developer Retirement Villages Group (RVG), is under construction on the site of the old Sheer House office block and retail units in the heart of West Byfleet.
A distinctive name is being sought for each of the five buildings that will comprise residential, retail and amenity facilities.
Terry Unitt, senior project manager, said: “The name ‘Botanical Place’ chose itself, really. The history of West Byfleet includes a thriving agricultural industry for the production of essential oils on and near the site.
“The natural botanical oils were used in the manufacture of soaps and perfumed cosmetics as well as herbal treatments.”
The campaign aims to expand on this theme, encouraging locals to name the five buildings that will be set around the central public square.
Naming new places and buildings is governed by the council’s guidelines, so each name has to be suitable for use as a building address and must include the word ‘House’, for example “Distillery House”.
The project team have compiled a list of qualifying suggestions, but they are only suggestions. Each is followed by “House”: Alembic House, then, Bay, Bergamot, Caraway, Cassia, Copper Pot, Craft, Distillery, Juniper, Malt, Market and Vetiver.
Once a list of feasible naming suggestions has been compiled, RVG’s executive team will work in co-operation with Woking Borough Council, who will co-ordinate with the emergency services and Post Office to ensure the names are appropriate.
The deadline for suggestions is Wednesday, 22 February 2023.
The naming form, complete with pointers and space for individual suggestions, can be accessed via https://forms.office.com/e/Amq0WZvuX1.
A suggestion box has also been placed in the library on Rosemount Avenue, or ideas can also be sent by email to [email protected]