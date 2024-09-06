The Pinetum – mostly conifers – is the oldest tree collection at Wisley. Some of the oldest Pinus nigra (black pines) were planted by the original site owner George Fergusson Wilson in the 19th century. The RHS continued in this vein: the magnificent redwood trees at the entrance were early RHS plantings, probably made around 1904, just after it acquired the garden. The tallest tree here is the Sequoia sempervirens (Coastal Redwood). Look out too for the magnificent variegated “Zebrina Western Red Cedar” with a huge pyramid of zebra like, striped foliage.