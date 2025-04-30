New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Chasca Coffee at West Byfleet Stationclaremont Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 25
• Rated 3: Beit Beirut at 14 The Broadwaywokingsurrey; rated on March 25
• Rated 1: Gourmet Culture at 16 High Streetwokingsurrey; rated on March 25
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Zia at Zia157 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 25
• Rated 3: Masala Spice at Masala Spiceunit 196 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on March 25
• Rated 3: Shins Sushi & Bibimbap Cafe at Shins Sushi And Bibimbap Cafekiosk 3market Walkwokingsurrey; rated on March 25