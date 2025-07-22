The Phoenix Cultural Centre and Fiery Bird live music venue on Goldsworth Road is the place to be on 16 August.
Crunch is back for its celebration of creativity and the event will be open for creatives from across media to be part of its open source arts event. This will be an all inclusive event to which all are invited.
The organisers of Crunch said: “As always Crunch will be open source and uncurated. You are welcome and encouraged to participate in whichever way you choose. Please get in touch with any and all creative ideas, or simply come and be part of this festival of arts and people.
“This year we are also launching Magazine, a publication and archive for the rich creativity we have encountered with Crunch. We are open for submissions and participation with our inaugural issue.
“This is open to writers, artists, photographers, filmmakers, and anything else – we want you to be part of it. In particular we will be looking for things that highlight the creative culture in Surrey and specifically Woking – we aim to support originality and new ideas.
“We are be looking for bands and musicians, in particular from the local area, to take part. This is the chance to be part of a large arts event with a professional-level sound and lighting rig with dedicated engineers.
“Bands/musicians will be selected to have a range of styles by Team Crunch and Fiery Bird – there will also be slots open on the second stage for artists who can plug in and play.
“The poetry stage at Crunch will be an open mic extravaganza. For multimedia art, Crunch is uncurated, although if you ask us we will help you with hanging and arrangement. Bring your work on the day and place as you wish and/or let us know about your artwork and any special considerations or requirements.
“Get in touch to be part of the event – we want to see your demos, websites, vids, Tiktoks and whatever shows your work. You can also turn up on the day and take part.
“The feeling last time was incredible with the participants featuring in a short film documentary and on the front page of the Woking News & Mail. We are excited to be doing even more with this year’s event and look forward to hearing from you!
“Special thanks to the amazing Elaine and Joe and the volunteers at Fiery Bird for making this opportunity possible. The event is non profit and all proceeds go towards supporting the venue and event. We also have a number of free tickets for those experiencing financial hardship – again, please get in touch!”
Elaine McGinty, Phoenix founder and chief executive, said: “Crunch echoes all the principles we set up Phoenix Cultural Centre upon. Open source, multi-arts, cultural experiences the community make and share to show diverse voices, experiences and outlooks. Where creativity is freely celebrated and shared.”
