The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust has secured £2,818,000 to ramp up its same-day emergency care services this winter.
The cash injection comes as part of the government’s £250m plan to boost NHS capacity with 900 new beds, relieve pressures on hospitals and help cut waiting lists.
The Royal Surrey joins the ranks of 30 NHS organisations across England benefiting from the investment in urgent and emergency care services.
At the Royal Surrey, the cash boost will be used to expand same-day emergency care services which will help patients to be seen more quickly, without being admitted to hospital.
NHS England expects most schemes will be completed by January 2024 to help deal with winter pressures.