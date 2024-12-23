Prayers and a funeral service for Sara Sharif have been held at Shah Jahan Mosque. Hafiz M Saeed Hashmi, head imam of the mosque, read a statement paying tribute to 10-year-old Sara:
“The murder of Sara Sharif is a horrific tragedy that has left our community and our nation in deep shock and pain.
“Such an innocent soul now rests in the heavens, and justice has been served in this world. Our faith tells us ultimate justice will also be delivered by Almighty God on the Day of Judgment.
“The loss of young Sara has left our hearts bleeding, we are at a loss for words.
“As a community, we must remember that nurture, love and the wellbeing of our children, of all children, is a collective responsibility.
“We’ve heard the proverb ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ . I urge everyone to be vigilant.
“If we see or hear anything concerning about anyone in our neighbourhoods, it is our moral and civic duty to report it to the relevant authorities.
“Families and friends share the responsibility of looking out for one another. Together with the authorities, we must do everything in our power to ensure no other child suffers in such a devastating way.
“Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) set a beautiful example of love and care for children. During prayer, he would prolong his prostration if a child climbed on him, or cut his prayer short if he heard a baby crying.
“He said that children are like flowers from heaven, emphasising their innocence and the need to protect them.
“Young Sara, in the heavens, will always be in our thoughts and prayers.
“We will honour her memory by establishing a permanent feature in her name as a tribute to an innocent life tragically cut short.
“Sara, may your soul rest in eternal peace.”