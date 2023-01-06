SURREY Fire and Rescue Service is seeking views from the public as to what risks they are most concerned about.
The feedback will form a “vital element” of planning for the service’s next Community Risk Management Plan, which sets out the risks across the county and how the service plans on meeting or minimising them.
Those responding will get to tick one box to indicate what they are most worried about from a choice of road traffic crashes, building and home fires, flooding, wildfires or rescuing people from water.
“This is the first survey of its kind in Surrey, so we are calling on residents not to miss this opportunity to make sure their views are heard,” said a fire service spokesman.
The survey is said to take no more than five minutes to complete, and asks what those completing it think or feel about the service provided, and how it could improve.
“We really would encourage as many people as possible to complete the survey, share their thoughts and support our work,” said Chief Fire Officer Dan Quin.
“The results will feed into Surrey Fire and Rescue Service’s long-term planning, and it is so important that we hear from as many people, from as broad a spectrum as possible. We will use the responses to inform our decision making and strategic approach, complementing the significant amount of data which we use to formulate all strategic decisions.”
The responses will be analysed and considered when preparing a proposed service plan, which is due to be shared for full consultation later this year. Highlights from the responses will be shared widely by the service.
Sample questions include agreeing or disagreeing to the sentence “I am sure that Surrey Fire and Rescue Service will do their job well in an emergency”, and grading others such as “How sure are you that Surrey Fire and Rescue Service can deal with emergencies like fires and water rescues”.
Denise Turner Stewart, deputy leader for Surrey County Council and cabinet member for communities and community safety, said: “This survey provides a unique opportunity for our residents to guide and advise the service on issues which are of importance to them locally. It is crucial that the service meets the needs and expectations of the residents who fund it.
“The survey responses will allow them to further understand risks which may be specific to individual communities and areas within our county.”
The survey closes on 2 February. Visit https://www.surreysays.co.uk/sfrs/firesurvey/ to take part.