RESIDENTS can see and hear what is planned for a new, larger Chobham Fire Station at a public consultation session on Wednesday (1 February).
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service will be outlining its redevelopment scheme at the current station Bagshot Road from 4pm to 8pm.
The proposal includes two appliance bays instead of the current single fire engine space, improved health and safety facilities for the fire crew, a new gym and a room that community groups can use for meetings.
Surrey’s Chief Fire Officer, Dan Quin, said: “The current fire station at Chobham has served crews and communities well, but it’s now time to improve upon the facilities available and thanks to investment from Surrey County Council, we are now able to do this.”
The brigade aims to begin construction in October this year and open the new station in October 2024.
The consultation is open from 1 to 15 February. To have your say on the proposal, visit www.surreysays.co.uk/sfrs/chobhamfirestation.