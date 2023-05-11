SURREY Police is appealing for help to find 20-year-old John Stevens from Woking, who is wanted in connection with an assault in Great Bookham.
He is described as a white male, 6ft 1in tall and with a large build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
"Stevens has connections with Great Bookham and Woking," said a Surrey Police spokesperson.
"If you have seen him, or have any information that could help us find him, please contact us quoting PR/45230050056 via webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or calling us on 101.
"If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."