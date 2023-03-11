TREAT your loved ones to a spring adventure on an Easter egg trail at National Trust places in Surrey.
Try spotting signs of spring and experience nature bursting into life at Winkworth Arboretum, Hindhead Commons and the Devil’s Punch Bowl, and Dapdune Wharf.
Each National Trust Easter egg trail ends with a chocolate egg, or vegan and free-from egg, made in the UK using cocoa from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms. They cost £3 per child, plus normal admission – entry is free for National Trust members.
Winkworth Arboretum near Godalming comes to life in early spring with magnolias and daffodils lining the main paths. There is a nature trail on which children can create with items from the woodland floor, search for wildflowers or predict the weather. Egg trails from April 1 to 16.
Hindhead Commons and the Devil’s Punch Bowl promise games and challenges on the Easter trail. You can try birdwatching, den building and bug hunting as you look across the Weald or explore heath, streams and woodland. Egg trails from April 1 to 16.
At Dapdune Wharf in Guildford, a towpath walk will reveal new life at Easter – ducklings, baby coots, moorhens and green shoots from waterside vegetation. Kids can spring into action on an Easter trail before trying relaxing crafts. Egg trails from April 7 to 10.