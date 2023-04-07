PEOPLE across Surrey are being encouraged to share messages of hope in a project by a mental health and wellbeing charity.
Clients of Catalyst have crocheted small butterflies at its venues, including The Vyne in Knaphill, and have left them in spots across the county. Each butterfly has a QR code which is linked to the charity’s website where a message of hope can be written.
Guides and Rangers in Woking have joined the Butterflies for HOPE Project, crocheting more for people in the borough.
The initiative is being run in collaboration with Surrey County Council.
One group of butterflies has been left on a small allotment at RHS Garden Wisley.
Elle Seline, who works for Catalyst, said the project is aimed at raising awareness of its work with adults who have mental health problems and spread some hope in the community.
“People have really enjoyed it,” Elle said.
“It’s showcasing that people with mental health issues can still be very creative and can do what other people do too.”
Elle said people can take part even if they don’t find one of the butterflies by visiting the charity’s website or social media pages and leaving messages of hope.
The butterflies and messages will be displayed at an exhibition of all the Catalyst projects and groups, somewhere in Surrey in June.
“Hope can mean something different for everyone, whether it be going for walks, shopping trips, or crocheting,” Elle said.
“These are all activities that Catalyst have offered to people in Surrey over the past few months.”
For more information, visit www.catalystsupport.org.uk.