If you’re looking to get outdoors, why not complete the Woking Park tree trail? It was established after six explorer scouts undertook a sponsored tandem skydive from 13,000ft to raise money towards developing a trail for Woking Park. The tree trail will take you on a tour of 12 of the most interesting, exotic and rare trees in the park. A trail map, with information about all 12 of these special trees, can be found at the entrance to Woking Park, next to the play area.