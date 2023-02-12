IF you’re looking for ideas of what to do this February half-term, here’s a selection of suggestions for events and places around Woking that won’t break the bank.
Woking Library in the town centre has a week full of free craft events. There’s no need to book, and the events are suitable for children aged three upwards:
* Monday 13 February, from 2pm to 3pm: Valentine cards
* Tuesday 14 February, from 2pm to 3pm: pop up flowers
* Wednesday 15 February, from 2pm to 3pm: paper weaving
* Thursday 16 February, from 10.30am to 11am: extra Storytime
* Thursday 16 February, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm: animal pen holders
* Friday 17 February, from 11am to 12 noon: Rio Carnival masks
* Saturday 18 February, from 2pm to 3pm: paper chains Jelly Fish
Building on the Valentine’s theme, Surrey History Centre at 130 Goldsworth Road, Woking, has family drop-in craft activities.
From Tuesday 14 February to Thursday 16 February, visitors are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day by discovering some of the love hearts found in their collection and have a go at the free crafts, suitable for ages 3 to 10. The opening hours are 9.30am-12.45pm and 1.45pm-5pm, with free parking onsite. The centre is buggy friendly and has baby change facilities.
If you’re looking to get outdoors, why not complete the Woking Park tree trail? It was established after six explorer scouts undertook a sponsored tandem skydive from 13,000ft to raise money towards developing a trail for Woking Park. The tree trail will take you on a tour of 12 of the most interesting, exotic and rare trees in the park. A trail map, with information about all 12 of these special trees, can be found at the entrance to Woking Park, next to the play area.
Or take in some art and history at The Lightbox, where you can browse the Art Fund Prize Gallery and Woking's Story museum for free, including the Local Heroes showcase.