Guildford College is spearheading efforts to bolster Surrey's economy by addressing the need for digital and creative skills.
With £800,000 funding from the Department for Education’s Local Skills Improvement Fund. Activate Learning is investing in a cutting-edge Digital Skills Centre. It is a response to both immediate and long-term skills shortages in the data, tech and cyber sectors.
Nationally, there are an estimated 178,000 to 234,000 unfilled data-related roles, highlighting a severe deficit in both technical and soft skills. With 2,500 unfilled vacancies in Surrey alone.
Group Director of Guildford College Neil Shoulder said: “We’re delighted to be launching the new Digital Skills Centre.
“We are ensuring that Surrey’s economy remains dynamic and competitive in the global market.
“This initiative not only addresses immediate needs in the digital sector but also supports long-term growth and innovation. - working with and providing local businesses with the skilled workforce they desperately need.”