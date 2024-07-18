A new advisory panel has been launched in Surrey to help create more eco-friendly careers.
Guildford College announced it will be leading the new Green Construction Advisory Panel (GCAP). It is part of a nationwide project that the British Association of Construction Heads (BACH) has launched in collaboration with GCAP.
GCAP aims to promote, enhance and develop sustainable training and education opportunities for the housing and construction industries.
Established by Exeter College two years ago, GCAP has brought together employers, training providers, manufacturers and other regional stakeholders in the South West.
As part of influencing the younger generation about sustainability. All students studying a construction pathway at Guildford College will have a Level 1 Award in Energy Efficiency and Sustainability embedded into their course from September.
The aim is to help them develop an understanding of energy efficiency and sustainability. For more information, visit https://www.activatelearning.ac.uk/