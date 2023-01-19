Rushmoor Borough Council has secured £20 million in funding from the government's Levelling Up Fund for the development of a new Leisure and Cultural Hub (LCH) in Farnborough.
The funding will be used for the construction of a new library, swimming pool, and leisure centre, as well as cultural and community spaces such as a play area, skate park, and parking.
The LCH is part of Rushmoor council's ambitious plans for the regeneration of the town's civic quarter, and the project is intended to create a new community heart in the centre of the town.
The council's vision for the LCH is to create a sustainable, net-zero carbon development that will provide new leisure facilities alongside library, cultural and community spaces.
Councillor Martin Tennant, cabinet member for major projects and property at Rushmoor Borough Council, said: "This is an amazing start to 2023. We are absolutely thrilled to have received the £20 million from the government.
"It’s now full steam ahead with our plans for the leisure and cultural hub, which we know our residents and local businesses are so keen to see.”
The council plans to work with the local community to design the scheme and will be seeking feedback from users to ensure that the facility meets the needs of the community.
The masterplan for the wider civic quarter site is expected to be considered by the council's development management committee towards the end of February.
This project is one of more than 100 to receive a share of £2.1 billion from Round 2 of the government’s Levelling Up Fund, which is designed to invest in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK.
The fund will support town centre and high street regeneration, local transport projects, and cultural and heritage assets.
The funding for the LCH is part of a larger allocation of £210 million for 10 projects in the South East the government's Levelling Up Fund announced on Wednesday. These also include improvements to ease traffic around the port of Dover and a new sports pitch in Southampton.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere."
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove added: "We are firing the starting gun on more than a hundred transformational projects in every corner of the UK that will revitalize communities that have historically been overlooked but are bursting with potential."