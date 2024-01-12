New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Black Sheep Coffee at 4 Henry Plazavictoria Waywokingsurrey; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: The Pear Tree at 9 Marshall Paradecoldharbour Roadwokingsurrey; rated on January 4
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: El Sombrero at Unit F1 Lower Concoursepeacocks Centrevictoria Waywokingsurrey; rated on January 10