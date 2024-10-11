New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Anchor at The Anchor Public House At Pyrford Lockwisley Lanewisleywokingsurrey; rated on October 1

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Halong Bay Kitchen at 23 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: New Lucky Chinese Takeaway at 116 Hermitage Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on October 1