New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Anchor at The Anchor Public House At Pyrford Lockwisley Lanewisleywokingsurrey; rated on October 1
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Halong Bay Kitchen at 23 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: New Lucky Chinese Takeaway at 116 Hermitage Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on October 1