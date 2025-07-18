New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Baxter Storey @ Asahi UK at Ground First Second Third And Fifth Floorsbrook House100 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: The Village Cafe at 84 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on July 8
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Sokury at 3 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey; rated on July 8