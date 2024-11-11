New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Kings Lodge Care Centre at Kings Lodge Care Centrethe Pavilionsbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on November 4
• Rated 5: Worplesdon Golf Club at Worplesdon Golf Clubheath House Roadbrookwoodwokingsurrey; rated on November 4
• Rated 5: Elia Restaurant at 14 Commercial Waywokingsurrey; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Bem Coffee Ltd at Bem Coffee9 St Johns Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on October 28
• Rated 5: Eastwood Leisure Centre at Eastwood Centre247a Albert Drivesheerwaterwokingsurrey; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Quackers Cafe at Community Hallgoldwater Lodgewishbone Waywokingsurrey; rated on October 23
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Brookwood Fisheries at Brookwood Fisheries152 Connaught Roadbrookwoodwokingsurrey; rated on November 6