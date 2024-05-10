Blue skies shone down on New Zealand Golf Club in Addlestone as the Health and Wellbeing Charitable Golf Trust (HWCGT) celebrated reaching the milestone of raising £500,000 for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care.
The money has been raised from golf days and other events run by the Golf Society that was formed in 2016 and has since become the HWCGT.
“To say this is incredible would be an understatement,” says Phil Wormley, director of fundraising at the hospice. “It is not just the funds, but the hours, the effort and dedication it has taken that deserves a huge round of applause, not only for the golf committee but also for everyone that has taken part over the years.”
Golfers enjoyed a bacon buttie before playing 18 holes at the prestigious course on April 30. They then had a three-course lunch, followed by prizegiving, a raffle, and an auction.
Julian Wakeling, the founder & trustee of the HWCGT said: “As a local volunteer group, this is a fantastic achievement for everybody involved and demonstrates how golf continues to bring our community together in a special way by supporting the vital work of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
“I would like to say a very big thank you especially to all the players and the golf clubs who have hosted our events. You should all be very proud of this collective achievement.
“We were supported by Woking GC, Worplesdon GC, West Hill GC, Swinley Forest GC, The Berkshire GC, Hindhead GC, Hankley Common GC, New Zealand GC; we couldn’t have done this without you.”
The next golf day will be on June 7 at Chobham Golf Club and if you would like to take part, contact Julian on 07595 916444 or [email protected].
Also get in touch if you would like to discuss being a sponsor, donating to the auctions or being a golf club host.
Horsley Towers Estate will be the setting for the “Go Grab Life” walk on Sunday May 19. Inspired by Nicky Newman, the event has been organised by Woking & Sam Beare Hospice in celebration of all their patients and loved ones.
Nicky was an Instagram influencer and her honest posts about living with cancer resonated with many others experiencing the same thing. Her positive “make every day count” and “go grab life” outlook was an inspiration to all around her.
Nicky was cared for by Woking & Sam Beare Hospice last year, providing palliative care at home and then as an in-patient at the hospice.
The “Go Grab Life” walk will raise vital funds that the hospice needs to continue to provide palliative and end of life care to patients and support their loved ones. As well as the in-patient unit, 80% of the care delivered by the hospice team takes place in people’s homes throughout North-West Surrey.
You can choose a 4km or 8km walk around the estate. For more information and to register for the walk, visit wsbh.org.uk/gograblife24. You can also enter on the day.