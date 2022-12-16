A NEW Haw-based charity has been presented with a cheque for £25,000 thanks to the generosity of members of a golf club.
The Eikon Charity, which aims to transform the lives of the county’s most-vulnerable children and young people, was the beneficiary of West Byfleet Golf Club’s charity day, staged during the summer. It was supported by dozens teeing off to raise funds.
Club captain Tom McMahon and ladies’ captain Linda Portlock recently handed over a cheque for the impressive sum.
In addition to the main fundraiser, the club organised others throughout the year, including an art sale and a Christmas golf event, which together raised another £2,000.
Founder and chief executive of The Eikon Charity, Chris Hickford, said: “Thank you to the amazing captains, Tom and Linda, the club’s charity committee, and all of the members at West Byfleet Golf Club for their commitment to the young people of Surrey this year.
“It comes at a vital time and the incredible £27,000 raised will enable Eikon to be there for over 50 young people and prevent their emerging problems from reaching crisis point.”
Over the past 40 years, West Byfleet Golf Club members have raised nearly £1million for good causes in the area.