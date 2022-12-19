STAFF at a Woking medical practice have donated boxes full of food and gifts for families in financial hardship.
Goldsworth Medical Practice has made the donations for the third year in a row to the Addlestone Salvation Army Christmas Toy and Food Appeal.
Staff at the practice’s sites in Denton Way and York House in Heathside Road spent several weeks putting together the boxes, which they have delivered so the items can be handed out.
Joy Lucas, who helped to organise the donations, said she started the initiative because the daughter of a friend is studying to be a Salvation Army officer.
“They just do such good work for homeless people,” Joy said.
“We are all aware of the added struggle to families, particularly at this time of year, and me and my colleagues were keen to help where we could.”
Ali Scott, the Addlestone Salvation Army community mission facilitator, said she was thrilled at the donation.
“Families who have been referred to us will be given a bag of Christmas food and a bag of regular food.
“Parents can choose from a display of presents for their children. We display them all in different ages and categories.
“It is very important for us to give the people who come their dignity so we don’t just give them wrapped presents.”
Ali said the Salvation Army will be providing a free three-course meal on Christmas Day for anyone who is on their own.
“When they leave, we’ll give them a present, some sandwiches, fruit and cake for Christmas evening.”
Ali said the Salvation Army had a record number of referrals of families in need this year.
“We were worried that we wouldn’t have enough toys because of fewer donations because everybody’s feeling the pinch.
“In fact, we’ve had so much generosity from the medical practice, St George’s Junior School, St George’s College [in Weybridge], lots of nearby primary schools and companies.
“People have stepped up. Despite the circumstances they find themselves in, people are realising that, compared to many others, we are very fortunate.
“We’ve had individuals come to the hall with donations and people contact us via Facebook.
“We are absolutely amazed at the generosity. It’s been amazing,” Ali said.
* TO make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com and search for “Addlestone Salvation Army Christmas Toy and Food Appeal”.