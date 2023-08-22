The Square Camberley is going wild with a Summer Safari in collaboration with Woking-based WWF.
Until Sunday, August 27, The Square will be home to members of the animal kingdom for a free safari trail.
Intrepid explorers are invited to venture to the customer service desk, collect a trail guide, and walk on the wild side for their adventure around the shopping centre to answer questions about the magnificent beasts.
An animatronic panda, giraffe, lion, Nile crocodile, elephant and zebra await discovery. After completing the mission, explorers can return to the desk for a free gift.
There is also a fantastic tiger selfie point for everyone to enjoy. Polar bears, penguins, orcas, orangutans, turtles, blue whales and octopi are also part of the displays.
Competitions include naming the animals online to win soft toys.
There is also a Find the Ranger competition until Saturday. There is a hint is on social media and the first person to find the ranger in a store window wins a prize.
All events are free to attend. However, The Square will be collecting for the WWF in support of their commitment to help nature and people thrive for future generations.
Rhoda Joseph, centre manager for The Square Camberley, said: “Our Summer Safari trail is incredibly popular, so make sure you come along and conquer the trail in time to pick up a gift.
“We can’t wait to welcome you.”